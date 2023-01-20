Project grants available from the Community Relations Council

HICKORY — The City of Hickory Community Relations Council is currently seeking projects to fund for the 2022-2023 fiscal year and is inviting qualified groups or individuals to consider submitting grant requests.

“It is an honor to have the task and responsibility to support innovative ways of bringing our wonderful community together. Hickory is blessed to have such beautiful diversity that enriches all aspects of our city. To be able to support the organizations that are partners in a similar mission is very exciting,” said LaKeisha Ross-Johnson, chair of the Community Relations Council.

Nonprofit agencies, churches, institutions, schools, and individuals are invited to submit their programs for consideration. The grant application should be completed in full, approved by the director of the agency, and submitted to the Community Relations Council, care of the address on the application. Applications are reviewed twice a year. The deadline for submitting for the spring 2023 grant cycle is Friday, March 31, at noon. Applicants may include any 501(c)(3) or otherwise tax-exempt organizations.

Priority will, generally, be given to projects that are designed to deliver the greatest impact on positive human relations, that are most effective in bringing different sub-communities of Hickory together, and that provide services and resources to the people who can most benefit. Agencies are encouraged to partner with each other to avoid duplication of services and to maximize efficiency in delivering needed services. Detailed grant guidelines will be mailed with the application form.

Funds from the Community Relations Council are provided by the City of Hickory and may not be used to pay salaries or to construct buildings and will not be used to promote a particular political or religious point of view. Funds may be used for contracts for services and/or specific honoraria.

A report on the use of the funds is required from recipient groups. This may include an invitation to present at a Community Relations Council monthly meeting.

The Community Relations Council reserves the right to request an audit of funds allocated to ensure proper use. Projects may be funded partially or in full; however, priority will be given to projects for which matching funds are available.

Agencies receiving grant funding are asked to acknowledge the grant from the City of Hickory Community Relations Council in their publicity materials. A City of Hickory logo and a Community Relations Council logo will be provided for inclusion on all promotional materials.

Applicants are asked to submit 12 copies of the grant request.

Grant application forms are available online at https://www.hickorync.gov/community-relations-council, or by contacting staff liaison Captain Philip Demas with the Hickory Police Department at 828-261-2608 or pdemas@hickorync.gov.