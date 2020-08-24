Project grants available from council

HICKORY — The City of Hickory Community Relations Council is currently seeking projects to fund for the 2020-2021 fiscal year and is inviting qualified groups or individuals to consider submitting grant requests.
“The CRC is excited to have the opportunity to partner with the community to provide funding to programs that promote diversity and foster positive human relations,” said Sandi Fotheringham, chair of the CRC. “Nonprofit agencies, churches, institutions, schools, and individuals are invited to submit their programs during our grant application process.”
The grant application should be completed in full, approved by the director of the agency, and submitted to the CRC, care of the address on the application. Applications are reviewed twice a year. The deadline for submitting for the spring 2020 grant cycle is Wednesday, Sept. 23, at noon. Applicants may include any 501(c)(3) or otherwise tax-exempt organizations.
Priority will generally be given to projects that are designed to deliver the greatest impact on positive human relations, that are most effective in bringing different sub-communities of Hickory together, and that provide services and resources to the people who can most benefit. Agencies are encouraged to partner with each other to avoid duplication of services and to maximize efficiency in delivering needed services. Detailed grant guidelines will be mailed with the application form.
Funds from the CRC are provided by the City of Hickory and may not be used to pay salaries or to construct buildings, and will not be used to promote a particular political or religious point of view. Funds may be used for contracts for services and/or specific honoraria.
A report on the use of the funds is required from recipient groups. The CRC reserves the right to request an audit of funds allocated to ensure proper use. Projects may be funded partially, or in full; however, priority will be given to projects for which matching funds are available.
Agencies receiving grant funding are asked to acknowledge the grant from the City of Hickory CRC in their publicity materials. A City of Hickory logo and a CRC logo will be provided for inclusion on all promotional materials.
Anyone submitting an application is asked to submit 17 copies of the grant request.
Applications can be accessed at http://www.hickorync.gov/community-relations-council, or call staff liaison Captain Philip Demas at the City of Hickory Police Department, at 828-261-2608 or email pdemas@hickorync.gov.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.