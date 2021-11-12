Project enables area children to raise calves

NEWTON — Youth ages 8 and older are invited to participate in the 4-H Steer Calf Project, which is a youth 4H livestock project in Catawba County and supported by Catawba Valley Cattlemen’s Association.
Families in Catawba and all surrounding counties who are interested in enrolling in the project should attend the informational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Agricultural Resources Center in Newton.(1175 South Brady Ave.)
At the Dec. 8 meeting, families will learn about what type of space is needed for the project, some basics about caring for the calf, expected costs, show premiums, and a project timeline.
4-H’ers who have previously participated in the project will share their experiences at the meeting. Project registrations will be accepted during December until Jan. 3, 2022. Families who register to participate should also attend a required training on Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. receive detailed instructions about caring for and feeding their calf and preparing an area to house the calf. Some starter feed and supplies will be provided.
A small volunteer group of individuals experienced in raising livestock and a veterinarian will be on call 24 hours a day to assist with advice and knowledge. Plans are participants will receive/pick up a steer calf on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The 2-3-week-old steer calf will be coming from large farms in Iredell County. Youth will need to care for the calf daily, working with the calf so it is ready to be shown in two local youth livestock shows. Calves may be shown in surrounding county fairs in August. These calves are typically 60-80 pounds at birth. They will grow to weigh as much as 700 pounds at show time.
The project will conclude with a steer calf show to be held as part of the Catawba County Fair in late August/early September 2022. The steer calves will be sold following the fair with proceeds going to the participant. Each calf owner will also need to record their experiences in a 4-H Project Book that will be submitted for judging and awards. By participating in the project, the youth will learn about animal science and veterinary care for large animals and record keeping while developing a sense of responsibility and accomplishment.
It is not necessary to be a current 4-H member to participate in this project. All interested families are invited to come and learn about the project. New members are also welcome in the Catawba County 4-H Livestock Club. The club is for youth ages 5 and older. Through the club meetings and activities, club members learn about agriculture production and animal science. They also develop leadership and life skills through 4-H experiences and project animal activities. For more information about the Steer Calf Project or Livestock Club, contact Donna Mull, 4-H agent, or Glenn Detweiler, livestock agent, with NCSU Cooperative Extension Service at 828-465-8240.