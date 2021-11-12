Project enables area children to raise calves

NEWTON — Youth ages 8 and older are invited to participate in the 4-H Steer Calf Project, which is a youth 4H livestock project in Catawba County and supported by Catawba Valley Cattlemen’s Association.

Families in Catawba and all surrounding counties who are interested in enrolling in the project should attend the informational meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Agricultural Resources Center in Newton.(1175 South Brady Ave.)

At the Dec. 8 meeting, families will learn about what type of space is needed for the project, some basics about caring for the calf, expected costs, show premiums, and a project timeline.

4-H’ers who have previously participated in the project will share their experiences at the meeting. Project registrations will be accepted during December until Jan. 3, 2022. Families who register to participate should also attend a required training on Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. receive detailed instructions about caring for and feeding their calf and preparing an area to house the calf. Some starter feed and supplies will be provided.

A small volunteer group of individuals experienced in raising livestock and a veterinarian will be on call 24 hours a day to assist with advice and knowledge. Plans are participants will receive/pick up a steer calf on Saturday, Jan. 29.