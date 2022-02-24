Programs to focus on cooking, wellness and more

HICKORY — Participants in Seniors Morning Out will enjoy a variety of activities in March including cooking classes and wellness programs.
Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day.
Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.
Program highlights include:
At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton: March 1, trivia games; March 3, piano sing-along with Barbara Hollo; March 8, arts and crafts with Amanda Bentley; March 9, “Steps to Health – Take Control” with Catawba County Extension; March 15, healthy eating for National Nutrition Month with Lupe Avalos; March 16, bingo; March 23, “Enhancing Your Mental Health Part 2" with Vaya Health; March 31, Movie Day: “Highway to Heaven”. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Victoria Ramseur at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.
At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: March 1, Mardi Gras celebration; March 2, craft, sun catchers with Lena; March 8, Medicare scams and fraud with Diane Trainer; March 9, baking sugar-free cupcakes with Carol; March 17, St. Patrick’s Day activities; March 22, “Enhancing Your Mental Health Part 2" with Vaya Health; March 23, “Steps to Health – Take Control” with Catawba County Extension; March 30, Name That Tune with Jennifer Williams. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Danielle Hicks at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.
At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: March 3, craft, fruit bird feeders; March 8, “Enhancing Your Mental Health Part 2" with Vaya Health; March 10, music by Seniors on the Move; March 15, watercolors; March 16, cooking class with Rita on low-calorie strawberry delight; March 17, “Steps to Health – Take Control” with Catawba County Extension; March 28, Name that Tune with Jennifer Williams; March 30, spring crafts. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Rita Pritchard at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.
At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: March 1, volleyball; March 3, healthy eating for National Nutrition Month with Lupe Avalos; March 9, easy peanut butter cookies and the benefits of peanut butter; March 16, “Steps to Health – Take Control” with Catawba County Extension; March 17, St. Patrick’s Day party; March 22, “Enhancing Your Mental Health Part 2" with Vaya Health; March 29, flower planting for spring; March 31, caffeine awareness. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.
At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St., Maiden: March 1, “Enhancing Your Mental Health Part 2" with Vaya Health; March 2, “Steps to Health – Take Control” with Catawba County Extension; March 3, Mardi Gras celebration; March 8, cooking class with Teresa, lime shamrock punch; March 16, Medicare fraud and scams with Diane Trainer; March 17, St. Patrick’s Day celebration; March 23, benefits of celery and celery mocktails; March 29, craft, Mason jar bunnies. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.
Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday – Thursday.Call 828-695-5610 if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.
Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.