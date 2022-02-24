Programs to focus on cooking, wellness and more

HICKORY — Participants in Seniors Morning Out will enjoy a variety of activities in March including cooking classes and wellness programs.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day.

Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Program highlights include:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton: March 1, trivia games; March 3, piano sing-along with Barbara Hollo; March 8, arts and crafts with Amanda Bentley; March 9, “Steps to Health – Take Control” with Catawba County Extension; March 15, healthy eating for National Nutrition Month with Lupe Avalos; March 16, bingo; March 23, “Enhancing Your Mental Health Part 2" with Vaya Health; March 31, Movie Day: “Highway to Heaven”. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Victoria Ramseur at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.