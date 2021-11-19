Program would pay for worker training, keep them in Catawba County for 3 years

The adult program will find people who are unemployed or seeking a career path with more potential for growth to join the program. They will train, take classes and earn credentials.

K-64 will also connect them with employers, and both employee and employer will commit to at least three years together.

Both the high school and adult programs will include career coaches to work with participants, employers, parents and teachers.

All participants will receive up to $2,500 per semester in tuition and books for training in their career path.

Scholars are guaranteed employment in their chosen career path and employers will gain access to a new group of talent, Hinshaw said.

Finding businesses to participate should not be difficult, Hinshaw said.

“What we’ve seen, especially since the pandemic, is we have had more employers in our buildings (CVCC), saying, ‘We want to talk to people that have an interest in our company,’” Hinshaw said. “That’s sending me a signal that we can get employers engaged.”

K-64 will likely start promoting the program to students and businesses in early 2022, with the goal of the first group of participants starting training in the fall of 2022.