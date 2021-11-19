Program would pay for worker training, keep them in Catawba County for 3 years

K-64 is planning to start a program to train workers and keep them in Catawba County.
The K-64 Scholars Initiative would help address the struggle of local employers to find and keep workers, according to information presented to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners this week. The labor shortage is a problem across the country, Catawba Valley Community College President Garrett Hinshaw said at the meeting.
“The biggest thing I’m hearing across the country is, ‘We’ve got a workforce problem.’ But what’s anyone doing about it?” he said.
The scholars program is one solution for Catawba County, he said.
K-64, which operates through Catawba Valley Community College, asked the board of commissioners to commit to funding the initiative. There is not a set cost yet, Hinshaw said. Catawba County originally committed $1.3 million per year for five years to start K-64. Catawba County Schools covered the funding with COVID-19 relief funds in recent years. The funding is coming to an end at the end of the fiscal year, Hinshaw said.
The commissioners did not commit to specific annual funding going forward for K-64, but board members did say they would pay for a pilot scholars program and technology for students as needed.
The new K-64 Scholars program would work in two parts, one with high school students and the other with unemployed adults or adults looking to move up in their careers.
Ultimately, both programs train participants and ask that they promise to work in Catawba County for three years. It also connects participants with employers who commit to hiring them for three years with potential for advancement. The relationships built between employers and future employees is a key component, Hinshaw said.
“A lot of times employers don’t actually know how to build relationships with the future workforce,” he said.
The goal is to bring 1,000 new employees into the workforce every year, according to the information given to the board.
The program would give workers, especially younger people, a job with a career path, and employers would get committed employees with credentials.
K-64 Scholars would find ninth to 12th-graders who have an interest in being trained for work and connect them with employers who match their skill set.
Students will earn credentials and take classes, likely through CVCC, to work toward that career and be ready for that job. The scholars program would pay for expenses after other scholarships or federal aid are applied.
A program goal is for the community and schools to support and celebrate students in these careers in the same way students going on to higher education are celebrated, according to the information provided to the board.
The adult program will find people who are unemployed or seeking a career path with more potential for growth to join the program. They will train, take classes and earn credentials.
K-64 will also connect them with employers, and both employee and employer will commit to at least three years together.
Both the high school and adult programs will include career coaches to work with participants, employers, parents and teachers.
All participants will receive up to $2,500 per semester in tuition and books for training in their career path.
Scholars are guaranteed employment in their chosen career path and employers will gain access to a new group of talent, Hinshaw said.
Finding businesses to participate should not be difficult, Hinshaw said.
“What we’ve seen, especially since the pandemic, is we have had more employers in our buildings (CVCC), saying, ‘We want to talk to people that have an interest in our company,’” Hinshaw said. “That’s sending me a signal that we can get employers engaged.”
K-64 will likely start promoting the program to students and businesses in early 2022, with the goal of the first group of participants starting training in the fall of 2022.
Commissioner Austin Allran asked that K-64 seek funding from some of the businesses that participate so all the cost isn’t paid by the county.
Commissioner Sherry Butler said she was in favor of committing to continuing the annual $1.3 million in funding for K-64 to pay for the new program and technology in schools, but Chairman Randy Isenhower said he was hesitant to set aside the money.
Instead, Isenhower suggested the board agree to fund the scholars program and school technology as needed.
“The county dollars give us the confidence and sustainability that we can start,” Hinshaw said.