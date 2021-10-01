Program will help people with homeschooling

HICKORY — Are you embarking on a new journey called homeschooling? On Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, Tami Fox will present a program designed to answer your questions about getting started with homeschooling.

For the past 20 years, Fox has been a homeschool mom to her six children. She will give you strategies and thoughts on beginning your homeschool. Do you have a family mission statement and why is it important for your homeschool? Do you need a support group or co-op to homeschool? Are you overwhelmed and struggling with where to begin? Fox will present ideas to get started. Come find out about the importance of homeschooling and being a part of your local homeschool community.

Fox is a local author of a popular blog and newsletter, as well as a life-long resident of the Catawba Valley. She lives in Alexander County with her husband and children. In 2015, she wrote "Giving Your Children Wings Without Losing Yours." In this book, she shares how she taught her children routines and life skills. In her second book, "Finding Joy in Brokenness," she shares how she found joy and blessings even on the hard days.

Registration for the Oct. 7 presentation is required. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.