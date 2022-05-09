Program welcomes CVCC students to Lenoir-Rhyne’s doors

HICKORY — An innovative partnership between Lenoir-Rhyne University and Catawba Valley Community College will allow CVCC students to live on LR’s campus this fall and participate in student life at a four-year college while also taking classes at CVCC.

The program is designed to expose CVCC students to life at a four-year college and prepare them for the transition. All students in the program will enroll in a one-credit class at LR that will meet once a month and discuss transitioning to a four-year college and financial aid opportunities, among other topics.

CVCC students will have access to all LR resources, including sporting events, counseling and health services and student activities. Dining plans also will be available.

“This partnership represents how educational institutions can work together to solve critical issues for our students in the region,” said CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw. “We are excited to partner with Lenoir-Rhyne University to provide access to student housing and student success.”

The program began as the result of conversations between Leah Beth Hubbard, special assistant for strategic initiatives at LR, and Nick Schroeder, executive director of student life and athletics at CVCC.

A pilot group of about six CVCC students lived on the LR campus during the 2021-22 academic year. The goal is to have 25 students for the 2022-23 year.

“This collaboration results from the strong relationship LR and CVCC enjoy and is a win-win,” said Fred Whitt, president of Lenoir-Rhyne University. “CVCC students will be able to explore all that Lenoir-Rhyne has to offer, and we can help ease the transition for those students who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree after they finish at CVCC.”

To apply, CVCC students can learn about the Visiting Student Housing program online at www.lr.edu/student-life/residence-life/housing.