Program to focus on starting a business

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Want to Start Your Own Business?” webinar on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 9-10:30 a.m. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers or mobile devices.

What are the challenges of starting a business in the current environment? This webinar will cover the basics of starting a business, focusing on developing an idea into a business opportunity. The program will also review the resources available in the community to help start and successfully operate a business.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.