NEWTON — The Catawba County Genealogical Society will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. in the Evelyn Rhodes Genealogy Room downstairs at the Catawba County Public Library in Newton.

Featured speaker for the event will be Alex Floyd, associate librarian for the genealogy and local history materials at the main branch library. Floyd will provide an update on materials acquired for the Rhodes Room collections during the past six months. These presentations have always allowed those attending to be among the first to know what is new and available for researchers at the facility.