Program provides free tools for Hickory students

HICKORY — Hickory Public Library presents LaunchPad for Learning, an innovative partnership program with Hickory Public Schools to propel the future of local students.
LaunchPad for Learning is a free program that automatically creates a Hickory Public Library account for each student enrolled in Hickory Public Schools. The student account provides access to a wide range of educational materials and helpful tools, including live online homework help, library books, e-books, audiobooks, music, movies, and other digital resources.
Under the program, students will be able to check out up to five printed books or audiobooks at a time. Overdue fines will not be charged for library materials, but accounts will be responsible for fees for lost books. Families who do not wish for their children to participate will be able to opt out of the program.
“We are excited about partnering with Hickory Public Schools to offer library books and online research materials for every student. The LaunchPad for Learning program will be a real benefit for students and parents in our community, and I hope it nurtures a love for reading and learning,” said Hickory Public Library Director Sarah Greene. “We expect the program to create positive relationships with students and families, as well as contribute to improved literacy and academic achievement.”
“The LaunchPad for Learning initiative is an excellent opportunity for our students to have 24/7 access to books and digital resources, especially as students return to learning with a combination of remote and in-person instruction,” said Jordan Caldwell, instructional technology specialist with Hickory Public Schools. “Hickory Public Library is a longtime partner of HPS, and over the last few years, we have had opportunities to grow our partnership even more through initiatives such as LaunchPad for Learning. We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Hickory Public Library and its commitment to education.”
The LaunchPad for Learning program blasts off this fall for Hickory Public School students.
For more information about LaunchPad for Learning, please, call Hickory Public Library at 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library.
