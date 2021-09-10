 Skip to main content
Program on advance directives, wills to be online
HICKORY — Catawba Valley Paralegal Association will sponsor "Avoiding Issues with Advance Directives and Wills," presented by Kimberly H. Whitley, on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The 6 p.m. program will be presented via Zoom, rather than at Catawba Valley Community College as previously announced. The presentation is one hour in length. There is no fee for the general public to participate. To obtain the link, email laurie.hayden@phd-law.com.

