Program offers help for struggling readers

HICKORY — From the beginning of the pandemic, educational experts warned that students from low-income families would suffer the most from disruptions to their school schedules. The 2020-2021 test scores of students in Catawba County validate their warning.
According to the state, prior to the pandemic, about 50% of students from low-income families did not read on grade level. However, in May 2021, 72% of students from low-income families failed to reach proficiency on the third-grade end-of-grade reading test.
Angela Lawrence, Executive Director of Patrick Beaver Learning Resource Center, commented: “Despite the heroic efforts of school teachers and administrators to deliver high quality instruction online during the pandemic, the achievement gap in reading between low-income students and their peers grew significantly. To help all students in Catawba County to become proficient readers, our community must make a dedicated effort. Tutoring a child through the Augustine Literacy Project improves a child’s life and our community.”
With the support of the Catawba County United Way, the Augustine Literacy Project trains volunteers to provide research-based, individualized tutoring to students from low-income families who read at least one year below grade level, at no cost to the students’ families or schools.
The fall trainings are scheduled for Oct. 11-15 and Nov. 1-5. The Patrick Beaver Learning Resource Center is planning several opportunities for potential tutors to find out how to get involved in the Augustine Literacy Project. Informational coffees will be held at 10 a.m. at the center’s new office on Sept. 28, Oct. 15, and Oct. 26.
Also, on Thursday, Sept. 23, and Wednesday, Oct. 6, individuals can visit the center’s new location at 1925 Tate Blvd. SE, Hickory, at any time from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to find out more about becoming a tutor. For more information, email info@patrickbeaverlrc.org, call 828-624-2012, or visit www.patrickbeaverlrc.org.