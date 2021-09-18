Program offers help for struggling readers

HICKORY — From the beginning of the pandemic, educational experts warned that students from low-income families would suffer the most from disruptions to their school schedules. The 2020-2021 test scores of students in Catawba County validate their warning.

According to the state, prior to the pandemic, about 50% of students from low-income families did not read on grade level. However, in May 2021, 72% of students from low-income families failed to reach proficiency on the third-grade end-of-grade reading test.

Angela Lawrence, Executive Director of Patrick Beaver Learning Resource Center, commented: “Despite the heroic efforts of school teachers and administrators to deliver high quality instruction online during the pandemic, the achievement gap in reading between low-income students and their peers grew significantly. To help all students in Catawba County to become proficient readers, our community must make a dedicated effort. Tutoring a child through the Augustine Literacy Project improves a child’s life and our community.”

With the support of the Catawba County United Way, the Augustine Literacy Project trains volunteers to provide research-based, individualized tutoring to students from low-income families who read at least one year below grade level, at no cost to the students’ families or schools.