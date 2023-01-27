Program for senior offers meal and activities

HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in February including musical performances, craft classes and cooking demonstrations.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Program highlights include the following:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton: Feb. 1, bingo; Feb. 6, hanging hearts craft with Lynn; Feb. 8, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Feb. 9, chalk art painting with Charles Sisti; Feb. 13, butter bean auction; Feb. 16, smile toss game; Feb. 21, music with Charles Ballard; Feb. 22, cooking demonstration, frozen banana snickers; Feb. 23, crafts with Amanda Bentley; Feb. 27, The Price is Right game. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call Lynn Furr at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: Feb. 1, valentine trivia and anagrams; Feb. 2, cooking demonstration, fruit kabobs; Feb. 7, blood pressure checks and heart health with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Feb. 8, valentine Q-Tip painting with Suzi; Feb. 9, musical performance by Bob Hollar; Feb. 15, “Timeless Trivia: People, Places and Profiles” with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Feb. 20, Family Feud; Feb. 22, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Feb. 23, senior putting challenge with Kevin Dickey; Feb. 28, “Personality Disorder: Reaction to Interaction” with Vaya Health”. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Suzi Caesar at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: Feb. 1, Emergency Medical Services with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Feb. 6, music with Charles Ballard; Feb. 7, valentine craft with LaDonna and Cynthia; Feb. 9, cooking demonstration, ham and cheese sliders and broccoli salad; Feb. 13, blood pressure checks and heart health with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Feb. 16, music with Papa Gray Beard; Feb. 20, chalk art painting with Charles Sisti; Feb. 21, “Personality Disorder: Reaction to Interaction with Vaya Health”; Feb. 23, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Feb. 27, “Timeless Trivia: People, Places and Profiles” with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact LaDonna Ledford at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Feb. 1, heart bird feeder craft; Feb. 2, music with Charles Ballard; Feb. 7, making cards for National Send a Card to a Friend Day; Feb. 8, cooking class, pink and white rice crispy treats; Feb. 9, music by Seniors on the Move; Feb. 15, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Feb. 20, blood pressure checks and heart health with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Feb. 21, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Feb. 23, music with Sentimental Journey; Feb. 28, “Personality Disorder: Reaction to Interaction” with Vaya Health. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St., Maiden: Feb. 1, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Feb. 2, music by Seniors on the Move; Feb. 7, “Personality Disorder: Reaction to Interaction” with Vaya Health; Feb. 8, crafting valentine mailboxes with Lisa; Feb. 9, How do you do, Haiku; Feb. 13, cooking with Teresa Slaughter, Italian cream cheese stuffed celery; Feb. 14, valentine bingo; Feb. 15, sing-along with Nathaniel Austin; Feb. 23, music with Kim Dagerhardt; Feb. 28, blood pressure checks and heart health for seniors with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30 a.m. and noon, Monday through Thursday. Call 828-695-5610 if interested.

In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.