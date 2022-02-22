Program designed to strengthen youth, families

NEWTON — Catawba County Cooperative Extension announced that registration is now open for the next session of Empowering Youth and Families Program (EYFP).

EYFP is a no-cost, 10-week program for youth in grades six to eight and their caregivers. An informational kick-off session is planned for Thursday evening, Feb. 24, with the first program session on March 3 at the Agricultural Resources Center in Newton.

Empowering Youth and Families focuses on strengthening parenting skills that assist with healthy choices, improving family relationships, reducing youth substance misuse, and empowering families to lead community change to support healthier lifestyles in their community.

Each evening starts with a dinner provided for the families. Afterwards, youth and caregivers participate in separate sessions which provide appropriate lessons on communication, skills, and how to make healthy life choices. Lastly, everyone comes back together for a short concluding session. Child care may be available for younger siblings.