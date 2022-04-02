 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Program designed to help first-time home buyers

HICKORY — Are you ready to purchase your first home but don’t know where to start in this dynamic housing market? Join Tami Fox from Keller Williams Realty and Justin Shuffler from Prime Lending on Thursday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m. to learn all the basics you’ll need to know to purchase your first home.

Presented at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, this program is free for adults, but space is limited so registration is requested. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is requested for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.

