Program at park will focus on wild birds

HICKORY — Come learn about identifying and feeding wild birds in our area on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. at the Glenn C. Hilton Park Shelter No. 1.

The event will begin with a presentation from wildlife photographer Mitzi Gellman and a presentation about birds and birdfeeders from Wild Birds Unlimited. The event will conclude with a brief walk through the Glenn C. Hilton Park boardwalk to try to identify some of the birds.

All participants will be supplied with a small beginner's booklet about birding. This program is presented through a partnership between Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism and Hickory Public Library. Registration is required through Hickory Parks & Recreation website.

For more details about this program call Lisa Miller at 828-328-3997 or call the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 828-304-0500. Glenn C. Hilton Park is located at 2000 Sixth St. NW Hickory. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-328-3997 or sign up online https://hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs .

