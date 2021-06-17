Program at library to focus on Rising Hope Farms

HICKORY — People are invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m. to meet Gail Wartner, owner and operator of Rising Hope Farms.

Learn how Rising Hope Farms fulfills its mission of providing hope and healing to those with special needs in the community through faith and therapeutic horse interaction. Find out how you or someone you know can apply to be considered for the Therapeutic Riding program or how you may become a volunteer.

Rising Hope Farms is a ministry that provides a safe and inspirational environment for interacting with horses. They serve as a nonprofit therapeutic riding facility and use equestrian activities for the purpose of contributing positively to the cognitive, physical, emotional and social well-being of those with disabilities. Therapeutic riding is also an opportunity for education and recreation that otherwise may not be available.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events.