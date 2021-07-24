Profile connector trail now open at state park

LINVILLE — Construction is complete on a new trail that offers additional mileage along the Profile Trail at Grandfather Mountain State Park. The new trail is a 2.4-mile loop that adds nearly a half mile to the existing trail.

The Profile Trail ascends 1,775 feet over 3.6 miles to Calloway Gap. Beginning as a scenic, rolling pathway through seasonal wildflowers, the trail crosses the Watauga River and travels under a hardwood canopy for much of its length.

Upper sections, beginning around Foscoe View, are steep. Access to the Profile Trail and Profile Connector Trail is located at 4198 NC Highway 105 North, Banner Elk, NC 28604. The new Profile Connector Trail blaze is a florescent yellow diamond.

Grandfather Mountain State Park opens the mountain’s 2,456-acre backcountry to spectacular hiking and backpacking opportunities. The park is known for some of the South’s most challenging terrain. Visitors seeking further information should visit the park webpage at https://www.ncparks.gov/grandfather-mountain-state-park or call the park at 828-963-9522.