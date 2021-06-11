Professor will discuss history of Hickory

HICKORY — Richard Eller, professor of History at Catawba Valley Community College and the historian in residence at the Catawba County Museum of History, will be discussing the history of Hickory at the Lyerly House on June 24 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Partnering with the Historical Association of Catawba County and in conjunction with the release of his new book, “Complete History of Hickory,” Eller will discuss Hickory’s history from the beginning up to the present.

As the city celebrates its 150-plus-year anniversary, this free discussion will give newcomers and well-entrenched Hickory families alike an opportunity to learn what the early settlers, city framers and early administrators did to make the city grow and prosper.

Mayor Hank Guess will be on hand to welcome and introduce Eller during the event at the Lyerly House, which is located at 310 North Center St. in Hickory.

Eller is the author of several books through Redhawk Publications, including books on the 1944 polio epidemic, the Furniture Mart and Piedmont Airlines. Redhawk Publications is an initiative of Catawba Valley Community College.

For more information on this event, to purchase the book or to learn more about Redhawk Publications, contact Patricia Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.