Professor: Steady public health funding could help in future health crisis

Public health departments are seeing an influx of cash and attention due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but long term, those dollars may not stick around.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought increased awareness to public health departments — how they serve communities, what services they can offer and their role in emergency response. Health departments have been tasked with leading the charge in pandemic response. With that push came additional dollars in the form of COVID-19 relief grants.
In Catawba County, the increased funding paid for COVID-19 testing, tracing, vaccination and outreach efforts.
Though some local leaders say it’s too soon to tell if funding of county health departments will increase or change due to the pandemic, Lenoir-Rhyne University Associate Professor of Public Health Randall Bergman isn’t confident.
Bergman thinks health department funding from federal, state and local levels will follow a common trend of decreasing in times of ease. When there is no imminent health threat, there seems to be no need for additional public health funding. He’s still hoping for change, he said.
“Long term, it’ll be as we’ve seen with so many other public health situations: it’ll be a return to normal,” Bergman said. “My hope would be that we return to normal with a better understanding of public health, better funding for public health and better long-term thoughts on prevention.”
Catawba County Manager Mick Berry said it’s hard to predict. “I think it is really too early to tell if or how the pandemic may impact national or state funding priorities for public health in the future,” Berry said.
In general, public health funding has decreased over the past decade on national and local levels, Bergman said. With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing millions in new funding streams, there may be an increase for a few years, but ultimately it will likely decrease again, he said.
“We’ve seen this cycle before,” Bergman said. “It (funding) declines because everything is going really well so it’s not needed and then all the sudden something happens and you need it and there’s an increase.”
Health funding tends to fall when a crisis subsides, but steady, higher funding for public health to provide consistent services could diminish the impact of future widespread health epidemics, Bergman said.
If people have more equitable access to health care, like some services public health departments can provide, their base health is better, so they’re less likely to be severely impacted by disease, like COVID-19.
“That’s what public health is there for, prevention, to prevent things — and they need funding to do that,” Bergman said.
COVID-19 exposed weaknesses in public health funding in this way, Bergman said. Areas of the population that were severely impacted by the virus — marginalized communities, minorities and underserved areas — may have had better outcomes if they’d had better access to health care beforehand, he said.
“I think you see that based on the social disparities of the populations this pandemic affected most,” he said. “The individuals that were already in poor health were hit harder and already in medical need.”
The underlying cause of the disparities could be related to racism and social inequities that, with more funding, public health could help address.
“Now it’s exposed that those things do directly correlate to individual health outcomes,” Bergman said. “That base health wasn’t equal because of lack of access to care, lack of insurance, skin color, age and systematic racism issues that we’ve seen play out.”
With the increase in money flowing in due to the pandemic, Catawba County’s health department and others improved relationships with minority communities in an effort to get people aware, tested and vaccinated for COVID-19. Without maintained funding, those relationships will likely diminish again once the crisis subsides, Bergman said.
“I think there is better communication to those minority populations and populations of color. Catawba County Public Health has done a good job,” he said. “The issue is going back to the funding question — the funding needs to continue to come to continue the communication.”
With good communication and relationships with communities that often lack access to health care, health departments can help residents get wellness checkups, vaccinations and other health care than can improve overall health.
“We need the funding to keep those minority populations staying engaged, so they’re better informed,” Bergman said. “So when the next pandemic or event does happen, we’re not trying to re-engage them again. We have to continue that engagement and improve their health. … That’s where funding is really important — this community engagement piece.”
In smaller counties, like Alexander County, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed different funding issues in the health department — such as a lack of staff and equipment, Alexander County Consolidated Health Director Leeanne Whisnant said.
Her health department’s budget decreased over the years, and local funding can’t always pick up the slack in a rural county, Whisnant said. She hopes the increased attention on health departments will bring more money in to address some of those issues. If not, the short-term increase is still welcome, she said.
Catawba County Public Health is taking advantage of the COVID-19 funding available now. In the next fiscal year, the county plans to use COVID-19 funding to add three new employees to the department. Even after the COVID-19 money runs out, the health department is confident in the county’s leaders to ensure enough funding for the department, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.
The health department is expecting the pandemic may reinforce statewide funding and focus on pandemic preparedness in the future.