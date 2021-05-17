Professor: Steady public health funding could help in future health crisis

Catawba County Manager Mick Berry said it’s hard to predict. “I think it is really too early to tell if or how the pandemic may impact national or state funding priorities for public health in the future,” Berry said.

In general, public health funding has decreased over the past decade on national and local levels, Bergman said. With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing millions in new funding streams, there may be an increase for a few years, but ultimately it will likely decrease again, he said.

“We’ve seen this cycle before,” Bergman said. “It (funding) declines because everything is going really well so it’s not needed and then all the sudden something happens and you need it and there’s an increase.”

Health funding tends to fall when a crisis subsides, but steady, higher funding for public health to provide consistent services could diminish the impact of future widespread health epidemics, Bergman said.

If people have more equitable access to health care, like some services public health departments can provide, their base health is better, so they’re less likely to be severely impacted by disease, like COVID-19.

“That’s what public health is there for, prevention, to prevent things — and they need funding to do that,” Bergman said.