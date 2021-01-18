Professional mermaid teaching infants to swim

Swimming in a mermaid tail can be tricky, Shafer said. There are cases of drowning when children are left unattended in them without being taught how to swim in a tail.

“Drowning doesn’t take a day off. It can happen all the time, so I want to help prevent that,” Shafer said.

Shafer hopes to hold mermaid camps — where children will get to dress as a mermaid and learn how to safely use a tail.

Shafer is grateful that her passion for mermaids and the water led her to a career in child water safety. She talks fervently about the need for children to learn at a young age how to get to the side of a pool when they fall in — it’s the first thing she teaches her students, she said.

Even though she’s moving into a new career, Shafer is keeping her mermaid spirit alive. She has a dedicated mermaid room with shell-shaped chairs and pictures from her many exploits as a mermaid. There are enough wigs, shells, crowns and collections to inspire jealousy from Ariel.

Shafer now has 15 tails, three of which are more extravagant than the rest, and many are made by artists in Lincolnton, she said. Her prized possession is a white rubber and neoprene tail covered in Swarovski crystals. It cost a small fortune but it’s served her well in many situations — including her wedding.