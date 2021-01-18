Professional mermaid teaching infants to swim

Lindsay Brooke Shafer’s mermaid tail glints in the sun. It weighs 20 pounds, but she can flick it around and glide through the water effortlessly. Then, she can slide out of the rubber-coated neoprene and reveal her human legs. Wearing a mermaid tail has become second nature for the Hickory-based professional mermaid and infant swim teacher.
When Shafer was born, her parents brought her home in a blanket covered in mermaids and fish from "The Little Mermaid" movie.
It was the start of her mermaid obsession.
Shafer grew up playing in the water, swimming and splashing among the waves. When she got older, she took pretending to be a mermaid to the next level — dressing as one for Comic-Con, where her friend pushed her around on a box with wheels where Shafer flipped her shiny, scaled tail about. It was the start of her tail collection, about a decade ago.
At the height of her collection, Shafer had 35 tails, some that cost thousands of dollars. The love became a job, as well — she wears them in and out of water for photo shoots, events, birthday parties and more.
Her mermaid career hit a high in 2018 when she entered a contest by TV channel Freeform for best mermaid look. Shafer won, sending her to the film set of Freeform’s show "Siren," which is about mermaids. There, she donned her own personal tail and swam through the show’s massive tank as the crew filmed an episode.
After that, Freeform asked her and a friend to be their featured mermaids on their float in the Coney Island Mermaid Parade — the biggest mermaid event in the U.S., Shafer said.
“That was a highlight in my mermaid career — that’s when I think I really became a professional mermaid,” she said.
Shafer appears as a mermaid at parties, even booking a Great Gatsby party at the Biltmore, and photo shoots in costume from the rocky coast of California to the deep sea of Mexico. Shafer also uses her degree in photography to catch others underwater in mermaid tails for personalized photo shoots, she said.
Eventually, her mermaid career led her to another passion: child water safety.
Shafer is trained in Infant Self Rescue and started teaching lessons. COVID-19 threw a wrench in those plans, making it difficult to find a pool to operate out of.
Her solution was to build her own. Behind the family house in Hickory, a deep pit with scaffolding and gravel outlines where the pool will be. There is a shallow end for her lessons and a deep end, where an 8-foot window will allow parents to look into the water from outside.
Even her swim lessons will have a mermaid twist, which is why her business is aptly named ISR Mermaid. At the end of each course, she hopes to let kids try on a mermaid tail and see how they feel.
Swimming in a mermaid tail can be tricky, Shafer said. There are cases of drowning when children are left unattended in them without being taught how to swim in a tail.
“Drowning doesn’t take a day off. It can happen all the time, so I want to help prevent that,” Shafer said.
Shafer hopes to hold mermaid camps — where children will get to dress as a mermaid and learn how to safely use a tail.
Shafer is grateful that her passion for mermaids and the water led her to a career in child water safety. She talks fervently about the need for children to learn at a young age how to get to the side of a pool when they fall in — it’s the first thing she teaches her students, she said.
Even though she’s moving into a new career, Shafer is keeping her mermaid spirit alive. She has a dedicated mermaid room with shell-shaped chairs and pictures from her many exploits as a mermaid. There are enough wigs, shells, crowns and collections to inspire jealousy from Ariel.
Shafer now has 15 tails, three of which are more extravagant than the rest, and many are made by artists in Lincolnton, she said. Her prized possession is a white rubber and neoprene tail covered in Swarovski crystals. It cost a small fortune but it’s served her well in many situations — including her wedding.
Shafer found a way to turn her passion into her career. Now, working with children in her community, she feels she’s making a difference in the lives of her neighbors.