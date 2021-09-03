 Skip to main content
Pro-mask candidates mount challenge as school board filing ends
Pro-mask candidates mount challenge as school board filing ends

090421-hdr-news-filing-p1

Catawba County Elections Director Amanda Duncan holds up a flier showing the filing period for the school board races. Filing for the Newton-Conover and Hickory school boards ended Friday. 

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Filing for school board races ended Friday, and it’s clear that the fight over masks will be a feature of the race in at least one of the two boards with seats up for election.

Greg Cranford, a candidate for the Newton-Conover school board, announced in a news release that he and two other candidates seeking seats on the school board are running on a platform to support mask requirements.

The other candidates named in the release are Tracie Dagenheart and Polly Pearson.

Cranford and Pearson are challenging Tim Hayes and Phil Heath in the Newton district seat up for election while Dagenheart is running against incumbent Robbie Gonzales in the Conover district.

Hayes, Heath and Gonzales all voted in favor of making masks optional at the board’s Aug. 2 meeting.

“Initially, the anti-maskers were unopposed, but outrage over exposing the students to the deadly delta COVID variant has led to the loss of a free ride to re-election for the anti-mask incumbents,” Cranford wrote in the release.

Dagenheart was critical of the board’s initial decision to not mandate masks.

“The current Newton-Conover City school board members have been completely ineffective at combating the rise of COVID-19 cases in our children’s schools,” Dagenheart said. “Making masks optional was not only a denial of science, but a total disregard of our children’s health.”

Newton-Conover’s mask-optional policy was reversed Friday when the board voted to require masks. Gonzales, Hayes and Heath all voted for the change. 

Hickory Public Schools is the other school system with board seats on the ballot this year.

Voters in Hickory school board Wards 1 and 5 will have a choice of candidates, and the board will have two new members regardless of the outcomes in those races.

Incumbents Beth Meadlock of Ward 1 and James Brinkley of Ward 5 chose not to file for another term.

Amanda McGuire and Phyllis Michaux are running for the Ward 1 seat, while Keyhisa Hannah and Brian Siemering are seeking the Ward 5 seat.

Incumbent Ward 2 member Sarah Temple is running unopposed, as is Ward 3 member Ittiely Carson.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

School Board Candidates

Hickory Public Schools

Ward 1

Amanda McGuire

Phyllis Michaux

Ward 2

Sarah Temple (incumbent)

Ward 3

Ittiely Carson (incumbent)

Ward 5

Keyhisa Hannah

Brian Siemering

Newton-Conover City Schools

Newton District (2 Seats)

Greg Cranford

Tim Hayes (incumbent)

Polly Pearson

Phil Heath (incumbent)

Conover District

Robbie Gonzales (incumbent)

Tracie Dagenheart

