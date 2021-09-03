Pro-mask candidates mount challenge as school board filing ends

Filing for school board races ended Friday, and it’s clear that the fight over masks will be a feature of the race in at least one of the two boards with seats up for election.

Greg Cranford, a candidate for the Newton-Conover school board, announced in a news release that he and two other candidates seeking seats on the school board are running on a platform to support mask requirements.

The other candidates named in the release are Tracie Dagenheart and Polly Pearson.

Cranford and Pearson are challenging Tim Hayes and Phil Heath in the Newton district seat up for election while Dagenheart is running against incumbent Robbie Gonzales in the Conover district.

Hayes, Heath and Gonzales all voted in favor of making masks optional at the board’s Aug. 2 meeting.

“Initially, the anti-maskers were unopposed, but outrage over exposing the students to the deadly delta COVID variant has led to the loss of a free ride to re-election for the anti-mask incumbents,” Cranford wrote in the release.

Dagenheart was critical of the board’s initial decision to not mandate masks.