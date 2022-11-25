Prism Coffee: Hickory shop is a fulfillment of owner's 16-year dream

In many ways, Prism Coffee resembles any other coffee shop.

There’s a comfortable couch, books to read and art to buy from local artists. Music plays over the speakers as patrons sip on coffee and write novels, complete homework assignments or spend time with friends.

Strands of white fairy lights hang from the ceiling, and plants add a touch of green to the café. There are board games on the shelves, free to play.

There hangs a tapestry on the wall depicting The World card from a tarot deck; the card symbolic of achievement, fulfillment and possibilities. A full tarot deck sits on the coffee table in front of the teal sofa, and beside it, a simple, welcoming divination board with tokens that say words like “peace,” or “friend,” and tiny charms of flowers, teacups and other symbols.

On the counter, there is a framed picture of a Twitter post reading: “My dream is to open a little coffee shop one day. I will do this.”

Owner Nestaseya Baadani said she aspired to open her own coffee shop since she first worked in one 16 years ago.

She lived in San Diego at the time, and enjoyed the job and her co-workers, one of whom taught her to surf. The sense of community, the people she met and fun of it all sparked what would become a lifelong dream.

In 2020, Baadani opened the first iteration of Prism Coffee in Colorado Springs, Colorado, a month before the pandemic shutdown. Unfortunately, the pandemic killed the business.

It was a hard time, said Baadani, and she lost motivation.

She had worked at Loyal Coffee in Colorado Springs full time for five years and continued working through the pandemic. When things began reopening, Baadani still felt burned out and barely had the drive to restart her coffee cart.

One evening she was venting on the phone to her mother, when her mother suggested she move to Hickory and establish a coffee shop here, where it was more affordable.

The rest is history. Baadani moved to the Hickory area a year ago and opened Prism Coffee in September at 285 Second Ave SE, Hickory.

Baadani said she wants to become part of the community and hopes to cultivate an atmosphere of acceptance, and a safe space for all, where visitors can simply relax.

“I don’t think I’m any different (than other coffee shops), I just think I bring my own touch to it,” Baadani said. “Which I guess is inherently different because it’s my own fingerprint, but I wouldn’t say I’m doing anything more special than another coffee shop. (I’m) just trying to be authentic within myself and hopefully that translates here.”

Part of Baadani’s authentic self is her love for tarot cards, which she said have helped along her journey. There is a deck on the coffee table free for the public to read or view.

“Even people you don’t think would be into it … explore it and check it out,” Baadani said. “And maybe it’s not something they’re comfortable with, but they take a second (to look) and they are open to it, and I think that’s cool.”

Baadani said she thinks being open to a variety of new experiences is good, and “helps us grow as people.”

Prism gets its coffee from Loyal Coffee, where Baadani used to work. While the high quality is one factor, what draws her to Loyal Coffee is its ethical sourcing practices and the relationships it cultivates with farmers.

The menu at Prism Coffee is composed of traditional coffees, lattes, mochas and so on, plus several varieties of tea. Baadani said she is always experimenting with new flavors, though, and currently has butter beer, pumpkin pie and butter cookie for fall.

Baadani’s immediate goals are to meet more people in the community and grow the business. Long-term, she simply wants to continue what she’s doing and do it well. Baadani said she is optimistic for the future and excited to get to know the people of Hickory.