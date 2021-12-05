Presentation to focus on Pearl Harbor

NEWTON — Abernethy Laurels invites the public to hear historian Carl Shatley speak about the event which plunged the United States into World War II, Pearl Harbor, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. on the campus of Abernethy Laurels.

Pearl Harbor is known as the United States Navy’s greatest disaster. The sneak attack — creating a national shock wave — banded the citizens together as few other acts could have done. It catapulted the expression “Remember Pearl Harbor” into a war rallying cry.

Shatley, historian and presenter, will examine numerous facets of the surprise attack and why it happened, including intelligence gathering by both sides, code breaking, preparation, diplomacy, the actual attack and its aftermath and ultimately why the day lives on in infamy 80 years after the attack.

Shatley is an accomplished educator, lecturer, and artist who holds a master's degree in history from Duke University.

To learn more about the presentation or to make a reservation to attend, call 828-465-8552. Guests will need to wear a mask and should follow all COVID-19 safety practices in place.

Abernethy Laurels is a senior living community part of EveryAge, formerly United Church Homes and Services. For more information about Abernethy Laurels, visit www.abernethylaurels.org.