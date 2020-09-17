Presentation helps with Social Security choices

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEWTON — People are invited to join Carolina Caring for a presentation by Knowhow’s David Critchlow entitled “Strategies to Maximize Your Social Security Benefit” via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. to learn more about how your decisions about Social Security can affect you and your family’s financial future.

Through Critchlow’s decision-support program — “Knowhow” — he helps older adults navigate what they don’t know about their Social Security benefit to help them understand how choosing what and how much to collect impacts their lifetime benefits.

For more information or to register, contact Stuart Madow at smadow@carolinacaring.org or call 704-775-3624.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, PACE (Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, please call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org