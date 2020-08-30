 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Preschool students donate food to Backpack Program
0 comments

Preschool students donate food to Backpack Program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Hickory recently held a food drive and collected more than 50 food items to benefit the Backpack Program of Catawba County.

Over the past few weeks, students and their families worked together to collect items such as canned goods and nonperishable food items for children in need. Through this initiative, students learned the importance of spreading kindness and helping community members in need.

The Backpack Program of Catawba County is a volunteer-led, donation-reliant initiative that provides food for children and families facing hunger over weekends and on school breaks.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert