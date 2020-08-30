Preschool students donate food to Backpack Program

Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Hickory recently held a food drive and collected more than 50 food items to benefit the Backpack Program of Catawba County.

Over the past few weeks, students and their families worked together to collect items such as canned goods and nonperishable food items for children in need. Through this initiative, students learned the importance of spreading kindness and helping community members in need.