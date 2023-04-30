I live on a 100-year-old homestead, surrounded by what once was an edible landscape.

Apple, persimmon, fig, cherry and plum trees, along with grapevines and numerous nut trees were within easy reach. I am sure there was once a very large garden close by too. The fig tree is the only one which still produces decent fruit. Growing what was needed was a way of life for so many families in the area.

Many of us have grown up in the age of convenience where microwave cooking, pre-packaged dinners and eating out is the norm. But as budgets tighten along with belts, due to some of the unhealthy, easy food available, people are once again looking to gardens to supplement the grocery budget and supply healthy food for the family.

After a winter of eating tasteless tomatoes which have been shipped green from one coast to the next, than gassed to make them bright red for the grocery store bins, is it any wonder we crave the taste of a fresh, homegrown tomato?

Many of us do not have the space or the yard design to grow a garden, but that should not stop you. Many plants can be incorporated into your yard to create an edible landscape.

One of the best and easiest plants to grow in your landscaping is the blueberry bush. This plant can easily fit in with other perennials in a sunny location. Keep in mind they like an acidic soil and while many self-pollinate, having two different varieties will ensure a good fruit production. What could be better than picking fresh blueberries in the morning for your muffins or pancakes?

A bush or patio tomato can be grown in a planter on a back deck and a cherry tomato can be grown in a window box or hanging basket. A pepper plant is also very attractive in a planter. Herbs can be grown in small pots on a sunny front step or as ground cover in perennial beds.

Nasturtiums are an edible flower, which come in a range of colors and the flowers can be added to salads. Fruit trees make a great addition to the landscape. A half whiskey barrel or old wash tub can be planted with lettuce, radishes, peppers and small cucumbers for a handy salad bar.

Start out with a few favorites and before long you will be hooked by the convenience and ease of having an edible estate.

Just be prepared to compete with the rabbits and neighbors who may come by for a snack.