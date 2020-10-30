 Skip to main content
Prayer vigil planned evening before election
HICKORY — The Hickory Area Ministers are sponsoring an Election Eve Prayer Vigil from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, under the Sails in downtown Hickory.

People are invited to join Hickory Area Ministers and community faith leaders in a time of nonpartisan prayer for the election process, our country, our leaders and our neighbors.

Organizers encourages participants to wear a mask and practice appropriate physical distance to keep one another safe and healthy during the gathering.

