Prayer vigil planned evening before election

HICKORY — The Hickory Area Ministers are sponsoring an Election Eve Prayer Vigil from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, under the Sails in downtown Hickory.
People are invited to join Hickory Area Ministers and community faith leaders in a time of nonpartisan prayer for the election process, our country, our leaders and our neighbors.
Organizers encourages participants to wear a mask and practice appropriate physical distance to keep one another safe and healthy during the gathering.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.