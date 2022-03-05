Prayer vigil for peace to be held outside Hickory church

On March 2, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees announced the movement of more than 870,000 refugees out of Ukraine to neighboring European countries. By March 3, that number had increased to 1 million.

On Tuesday, bring a chair or blanket and join pastors and members of congregations of the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance, the Hickory Area Ministers, and the Catawba Conference of the ELCA for a prayer vigil for Ukraine and peace in our world. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. outside at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 629 Eighth St., NE, Hickory.