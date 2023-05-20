HICKORY — The Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance, an ecumenical organization made up of primarily African American churches, will host a Juneteenth Praise and Worship Celebration on Saturday, May 27, from 3-5 p.m. at the Brown Penn Recreation Center, 735 Third St. SW in Hickory.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the date on which enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally received the news they were free. The special program is part of a month-long series of Juneteenth events in Catawba County that will begin on May 20.

The Juneteenth Praise and Worship Celebration will be a lively event featuring spotlights on the history of Juneteenth, music by the Hickory Area Community Gospel Choir under the direction of Minister of Music Tiffany Napier, and a speaker, the Rev. Diane Conley, who is retiring as pastor of Mt. Pisgah AME Church in Hickory.

After the program, a covered dish meal featuring traditional Juneteenth “red” foods such as red beans, red rice, and red velvet cake that symbolize resilience and joy will be served. The festive fellowship will include indoor and outdoor dining areas, with special activities for youth as well.

The Juneteenth Praise and Worship Celebration is free, and all are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance president, the Rev. Antonio Logan, at 828-302-9991 or revlogan37@gmail.com.