More than 1,000 customers in the Viewmont section of Hickory experienced a power outage on Tuesday afternoon. Electricity to the community was restored just before 2 p.m., according to the Duke Energy website.
Approximately 1,075 Duke Energy customers lost power, according to the Duke Energy outage map.
The outage began shortly after noon, according to the Duke map.
Sarah Johnson
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
