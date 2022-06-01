Power pole damaged in Hickory near Frye Regional Medical Center

A power pole was damaged on Third Avenue NW in Hickory Wednesday morning. There are reports of power outages in the area.
Duke Energy, the Hickory Police Department and the Hickory Fire Department responded to the scene.
