Power could remain out until Christmas afternoon in parts of Catawba County

As temperatures remain below freezing, nearly 5,500 Duke Energy customers remained without power Saturday afternoon.

Power is estimated to be restored in Catawba County around 3 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to Duke Energy’s website. Duke Energy serves 73,103 customers in the county. Of those customers, more than 5,000 were without power as of noon Saturday, according to the Duke Energy outages map.

The outages were caused in part by rolling blackouts and damages due to high winds. Duke Energy announced Friday morning that emergency outages would begin due to unusually high energy demand caused by the near-record low temperatures.

The majority of the emergency outages were expected to last between 15 and 30 minutes. Some of the outages will require Duke Energy crews to be dispatched, according to an alert on the company’s website.

Duke Energy did not say when the rolling blackouts would end.

Nearly 3,000 of the homes without power were located in northeast Conover, along the N.C. Highway 16 end of Springs Road, Lee Cline Road, Oxford School Road and Rock Barn Road NE, according to the map.

Other heavily impacted areas included parts of Hickory, Mountain View, St. Stephens and Long Island, a community between the town of Catawba and Sherrills Ford, according to the map.

Surrounding counties, including Alexander, Burke and Caldwell, were impacted by the outages. According to the Duke Energy website, power was predicted to be restored in those counties on Saturday.

To keep track of power outages in your area, visit duke-energy.com and click "Outages" on the home page.