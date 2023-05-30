Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Members and families of American Legion Post 48 gathered together for a Memorial Day event at the legion’s meeting hall in Newton, in remembrance of Catawba County military members who died both on the battlefield and after their service.

“Today’s event means a lot to all of us in that we are remembering the fallen members of the service that paid dearly with their life during the various conflicts that we’ve been in as a nation,” event organizer and Post 48 Historian Keith Covill Sr. said.

Working alongside 40 local Boy Scouts and leaders, Post 48 Legionnaires marked more than 400 graves with flags at the Catawba Memorial Cemetery on Saturday before the ceremony on Monday. The flags were then picked up on Monday at 5 p.m.

Covill said the Boy Scouts were incredibly eager to assist in placing the flags, and many finished the veterans section of a small area of the cemetery within 40 minutes. Because of this, Covill allowed them to mark as many headstones as they could, scouring across several acres and spending more than two hours placing flags.

“I got choked up here a little bit, but if you were with us that day, you would see how they basically took that seriously and that made me proud,” he said.

Catawba County Commissioner Cole Setzer delivered a keynote address during the event. Before stepping up to the podium to give his speech, Setzer said his address was not about him, the individual, but about thanking the soldiers and their families that have sacrificed so much to protect the nation’s freedom.

“Gratitude fills our hearts as we reflect on the profound sacrifice of these fallen heroes,” he said. “They left behind families, dreams and the warmth of community and family to face the perils of war. They did not flinch in the face of danger. They did not hesitate to offer their lives in defense of freedom.”

Setzer added that the best way to honor the memories of fallen soldiers is to remember their bravery, channel their selflessness and unite together.

“How can we ever repay the debt we owe?” Setzer, who is a member of the post, asked. “How can we adequately express our gratitude for lives willingly laid down in service to our nation? We cannot, but we can honor their sacrifice by dedicating ourselves to the values they fell for: justice, faith in humanity and the pursuit of a better world.”

At the conclusion of his speech, the Post 48 Color Guard stepped outside the meeting hall to fire a three-volley salute while attendees watched, many with their heads bowed and tears in their eyes.