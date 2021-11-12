 Skip to main content
Portion of Second Avenue NE to close Monday to Friday for roundabout construction
alert

Portion of Second Avenue NE to close Monday to Friday for roundabout construction

roundabout.png

The city of Hickory suggests using Fifth Avenue NE to get around the closure to Second Avenue NE.

 City of Hickory

A section of Second Avenue NE in Hickory will close for five days while a roundabout is completed.

Contractors building City Walk will close Second Avenue NE from N.C. 127 to its intersection with Main Avenue NE and Third Avenue NE. The section of road will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, according to the city of Hickory.

Main Avenue NE remains closed between Second Avenue NE and First Avenue NE for the same construction.

There will be detours clearly marked. One suggested detour is using Fifth Avenue NE to go between N.C. 127 and Main Avenue NE.

