Porsche Hickory tech achieves Gold level

HICKORY — Ryan Zifko with Porsche Hickory, located at 1207 South Center St. in Hickory, recently completed Porsche technician training to become a Gold Level Certified Porsche Technician.

Achieving the title of Gold Level Certified for Porsche requires a substantial commitment for both the technician and the Porsche center. A Gold Master Technician has to have a minimum of one year experience with Porsche before he is eligible to become a Gold Level Certified Technician. The candidate must then work their way up from Bronze, Silver to Gold level.

In order to achieve gold status for Porsche, one has to complete all instructor led training classes at one of two Porsche training centers and take a written test followed by an in-person practical test where they are challenged to fix Porsche vehicles that have been bugged by Porsche in a designated amount of time.

After achieving Gold level, the technician has to maintain certification quarterly and attend at least 40 hours of hands-on training at Porsche training in Atlanta annually.

The time required for training is typically four to six years depending on class availability and capabilities of the technician. This level of commitment presents a strong desire to provide service excellence for the client while maintaining the heritage and tradition that is Porsche.

Porsche Hickory currently has three Gold Level Certified Porsche technicians and one Bronze Level technician. Zifko has been with Porsche Hickory for eight years and currently serves as the Porsche shop foreman.

Visit Porsche Hickory at 1207 South Center St., Hickory or online at www.porschehickory.com.

Contact Porsche Hickory at 828-328-1050. Porsche Hickory is a division of Paramount Auto Group.