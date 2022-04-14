Political letters to the editor: Be brief, on time and send them by email

We are now accepting letters to the editor about political candidates.

We will accept letters until Friday, May 6. If you do not have the letter in by then, don’t expect it to run.

Please submit your letter by email to news@hickoryrecord.com or use our handy online form at hickoryrecord.com.

We will start running political letters to the editor no earlier than May 9.

We aim to have all of the political letters to the editor published on or before May 15. We do this to give candidates an opportunity to respond via all the means at their disposal to the letters he or she perceives to be unfair or inaccurate.

We do ask that if you are writing a letter of support for your candidate (Catawba County or otherwise), please be sure to include a line or two about the qualifications of the candidate. And keep the letter short if you want it to be read. A good rule of thumb is 250-300 words.

And we reserve the right to exercise judgment in publication. For example, if a candidate had her pals flood us with a dozen letters to the editor of support, we are highly unlikely to run them all.

Send us your letters. Share your views. But be brief, on time, and send us the letter in a digital format.

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.