Polio survivor: We must overcome COVID-19 fears and make a smart choice

As an infant, Betty McGee knew the effects of polio first-hand. She was 1 when the 1944 epidemic hit. Her legs and feet were permanently affected. Three surgeries as a teenager helped her to walk somewhat normally. As an adult, she became a nurse and has noticed a striking connection between vaccines, polio and COVID. “The parallel is fear,” she believes. However, she points out that parents in the era of polio faced their apprehensions. “They wanted their child to be safe,” she observes. “They would do whatever it took.”

As a nurse and a polio survivor, she has seen times when “people worked together for a common cause. They did what they could.” The Miracle of Hickory was a textbook example of people coming together for mutual assistance. The science got them through their era, just as our science will get us through ours. Is it perfect? No. But just like the polio vaccine, current and future medical expertise has the potential to save lives. From Betty’s vantage point as a nurse and polio survivor, she points out how inconsistent we can sometimes be. “Nobody questions safety belts,” she notes, “or going to a drugstore and getting over-the-counter drugs that they have no idea what lab it came from. The vaccines are much safer because they are controlled.”