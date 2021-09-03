Polio survivor: We must overcome COVID-19 fears and make a smart choice

Nature is always gunning for us. Smallpox, tuberculosis, the bubonic plague. Every time we overcome catastrophic losses from one disease, another comes around to attack us anew, not to mention all the maladies that just living brings our way like heart disease, cancer and dementia. It’s a wonder we are still around.
But there’s something compelling about mankind. The species fights back. When posed with an affliction, we accept the challenge and find, if not a cure, a prevention. Before Jonas Salk and Albert Sabine developed vaccines to prevent polio, parents feared their children would be killed or physically disabled. So when a shot became readily available, they rushed their kids to get it. In those years, most parents had less understanding of what caused polio than we do now about COVID-19. They just wanted to make sure they took every precaution available to protect their families.
Accepting a vaccine did not mean those parents did not have concerns. The idea of injecting someone with a strain of polio (the killed version in Salk’s vaccine, weakened live in Sabine’s) brought reservations, and questions. How could the medical community claim that such serums would help the body fight off polio (or infantile paralysis as it was also called) and bring immunity? The wider population did not understand how the disease-fighting powers of the body worked, but they rolled up their sleeves and accepted the science. Now we find ourselves in less-trustworthy times. Roundup cancer and syphilis studies have made us wary, even paranoid about the effects, often thanks to non-scientific information.
As an infant, Betty McGee knew the effects of polio first-hand. She was 1 when the 1944 epidemic hit. Her legs and feet were permanently affected. Three surgeries as a teenager helped her to walk somewhat normally. As an adult, she became a nurse and has noticed a striking connection between vaccines, polio and COVID. “The parallel is fear,” she believes. However, she points out that parents in the era of polio faced their apprehensions. “They wanted their child to be safe,” she observes. “They would do whatever it took.”
As a nurse and a polio survivor, she has seen times when “people worked together for a common cause. They did what they could.” The Miracle of Hickory was a textbook example of people coming together for mutual assistance. The science got them through their era, just as our science will get us through ours. Is it perfect? No. But just like the polio vaccine, current and future medical expertise has the potential to save lives. From Betty’s vantage point as a nurse and polio survivor, she points out how inconsistent we can sometimes be. “Nobody questions safety belts,” she notes, “or going to a drugstore and getting over-the-counter drugs that they have no idea what lab it came from. The vaccines are much safer because they are controlled.”
In our collective lifetime we’ve come through multiple waves of disease that sought to get us. In times of trial, we banded together to help ourselves and each other. Betty’s advice comes from experience. “Don’t just believe everything you hear,” she says. “Do true research if you are interested.”
The better prepared we are the more likely we can conquer the latest bullet nature shoots at us. The generation that included Betty McGee’s parents made prudent choices which saved her and many of her contemporaries. Now we are faced with similar questions that have implications for a future world. Fighting this latest round of infection is just a part of life. Taking the long view, we are going to have these variants coming along forever, asserts Betty, so the best thing we can do is overcome our fears and make a smart choice.
We are not at our best when we are fearful. As former president (and polio survivor) Franklin D. Roosevelt once said to us, “The only thing we have to fear, is fear itself.” During the Great Depression he knew that getting fear out of the way allowed Americans to think better and get down to the business of solving the problem. Same for polio. Same for future diseases.
Richard Eller is a professor of history at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory and the historian in residence at the Catawba County Museum of History.