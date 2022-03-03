 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Woman charged with filing false report related to the accident where a car hit fallen Hickory arches
Hickory police have charged a woman with filing a false report in connection to a vehicle crashing into the collapsed City Walk arches.

According to a Hickory Police report, the driver of the car admitted to investigators that Audra Lynn Claypoole, the owner of the vehicle, was not in the car when it crashed into the arches in mid-February as was originally reported.

Maj. Reed Baer, with the police department, said original interviews indicated the car struck the arches as they fell onto the Main Avenue bridge. Baer said police now believe the accident happened five minutes after the arches fell.

The original accident report stated the driver saw the arches collapse in front of him and had no time to stop.

Police say a video of the accident was obtained from a nearby business that reveals the car struck the fallen arches five minutes and 53 seconds after the arches fell into the road.

Baer said Claypoole did not say why she gave false information to the police.

The report says a criminal summons was obtained against Claypoole for filing a false police report. The driver of the vehicle was not charged.

Claypoole said in response to the charge that she did not tell the investigating officer that she was a passenger in the vehicle. “I never told him I was in that car. I never gave a statement. I never filed a claim, and he (the investigating officer) misconstrued what I said,” she said.

She added that she may have said passenger, but she meant she was the owner of the vehicle.

“This is nothing but the city of Hickory trying to cover up their negligence,” she said.

Claypoole is scheduled to be in court on March 14.

