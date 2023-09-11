The victims of a fatal crash involving a Hickory Police Department patrol vehicle have been identified.

Cynthia Nicole Lail, 38, of Hickory and her 12-year-old son died as a result of the crash, N.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Christopher Casey said. A GoFundMe page set up by a family member identified the son as Michael Lail.

The crash happened on Friday night at the intersection of U.S. Highway 70 and 13th Street SW in Hickory. Cynthia Lail died at the scene. Michael Lail died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Brenner Children's Hospital on Sunday, Casey said.

The officer who was driving the Hickory Police Department 2020 Ford Explorer in the crash was identified as 24-year-old Atia Mohamed Shamseldin. A Hickory police applicant, Matthew Lee Wendell, 21, was riding along in the front seat of the patrol car, Casey said.

Casey said the investigation in ongoing and no charges have been filed as of Monday morning.

Hickory police said on Saturday that the officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

What happened?

On Friday shortly before 10:45 p.m., a Hickory officer attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling west on U.S. Highway 70 near Fourth Street SW for careless and reckless driving and failing to display a license plate, Hickory police said in a release.

When the officer, identified by N.C. State Highway Patrol as Shamseldin, initiated the traffic stop, the motorcyclist fled and continued traveling west on U.S. Highway 70. Shamseldin turned on his cruiser's blue lights and siren and pursued the motorcycle, Hickory police said.

As the chase approached the intersection of U.S. Highway 70 and 13th Street SW, a Honda Odyssey minivan entered the intersection from 13th Street SW and was struck by the HPD Ford Explorer, Hickory police said.

The occupants of the Honda were Lail and her son. Hickory officers arriving on the scene of the crash called for medical assistance and attempted to render emergency medical aid to the occupants of the Honda, Hickory police said.

Catawba County EMS and the Hickory Fire Department arrived and continued to provide emergency medical aid to all parties involved in the crash, the release said.

Shamseldin and Wendell were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Casey said.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and took over the traffic crash investigation at the request of the Hickory Police Department.

The motorcycle involved in the pursuit did not stop and fled the scene. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the motorcyclist is asked to contact the N.C. State Highway Patrol or the Hickory Police Department.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating, Casey said.

GoFundMe

The GoFundMe page titled "Cynthia Fox and Michael Lail" was set up by Cynthia Lail's niece Paisley Coulter.

According to the GoFundMe page, Cynthia Lail was a mother of three and engaged to be married.

Money from the GoFundMe is for funeral expenses, medical bills and support for Ella and Aiden, Cynthia Lail's remaining two children.