Police officer honored for saving children from burning home

A Hickory police officer was honored Tuesday for saving two children from a burning home in May.

On May 1 at around 2:30 a.m., Dylan Cornett said he was driving his patrol car down First Avenue SW near the Save More convenience store. That’s when he noticed a small fire.

Cornett said he assumed someone was burning leaves or trash. He circled around the convenience store and discovered that a mobile home at 1602 Second Ave. SW was on fire.

Cornett called the fire department and other emergency services. He approached the home to see if anyone was trapped inside.

“I knocked, nobody answered. At that time I opened the door, which happened to be unlocked,” Cornett said. “I found a young girl asleep on the couch. I got her out. I got her down to my patrol car and asked her if anyone else was inside.”

The girl, who was around 9, informed Cornett that her younger cousin was in the back bedroom. Cornett entered the home a second time to find the boy, who was around 7. Cornett said by that point half of the house was ablaze and the boy was in the burning area.

“Somehow through the smoke the kid grabs my sleeve,” Cornett said. “I escort him outside to the car. By that time, the parent had come up from the Save More (convenience store) where she was working.”

Cornett said the mother was working a shift at the convenience store when the fire started. An older cousin was going over to the house from the convenience store to check on the children periodically.

An electrical issue was determined to be the cause of the fire. All occupants made it out of the residence, but a dog died in the fire, Hickory Fire Department Education Coordinator Terri Byers said. The American Red Cross assisted the family, she said. The fire caused an estimated $35,000 worth of damage, according to the police report.

Cornett said he is thankful no one was injured. By the time Cornett had removed both children from the house, the home was engulfed in flames. He said he is a father and when he realized there were children in the home he did not hesitate.

“I feel like any officer in my situation there would have done the same thing,” Cornett said. “I didn’t see waiting on the fire department as an option.”

Cornett said he doesn’t consider his actions to be heroic. Cornett was given a meritorious service award during a Hickory City Council meeting Tuesday night.

The last time a Hickory police officer received a meritorious award of valor was around four years ago, Hickory Police Department Media and Community Services Coordinator Kristen Hart said.

“I’m very honored and appreciative of the police department,” Cornett said. “I didn’t expect to receive anything. I felt like it was just part of my job.”