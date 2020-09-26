Police now collecting for Cops for Tots program

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Hickory Police Department has started collecting monetary donations and new toys for their 2020 Cops for Tots program. The program began in the early 1980s by serving approximately 12 families. It has expanded over the years, and 1,000 children benefited from the program in 2019.

The location of Cops for Tots 2020 will be 320 Third St. SW (old Rescue Squad Building.) Cops for Tots will be held Dec. 15-17. The hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to noon and 4-7 p.m. each of those days.

New this year, participants are required to pre-register, and family gift bundles will be distributed as a drive-thru process by appointment only. This change has been made to ensure the safety and social distancing for staff and participants. Application can be found on Hickory Police Department's social media sites, in person at police headquarters or by email. Applications must be received by Oct. 30. Email cdieter@hickorync.gov.

To participate in the 2020 Christmas Wish House, you must:

• Be a parent or guardian of the child receiving Cops for Tots services;

• Parent or guardian must present a current governmental photo ID;