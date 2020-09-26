Police now collecting for Cops for Tots program

HICKORY — The Hickory Police Department has started collecting monetary donations and new toys for their 2020 Cops for Tots program. The program began in the early 1980s by serving approximately 12 families. It has expanded over the years, and 1,000 children benefited from the program in 2019.
The location of Cops for Tots 2020 will be 320 Third St. SW (old Rescue Squad Building.) Cops for Tots will be held Dec. 15-17. The hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to noon and 4-7 p.m. each of those days.
New this year, participants are required to pre-register, and family gift bundles will be distributed as a drive-thru process by appointment only. This change has been made to ensure the safety and social distancing for staff and participants. Application can be found on Hickory Police Department's social media sites, in person at police headquarters or by email. Applications must be received by Oct. 30. Email cdieter@hickorync.gov.
To participate in the 2020 Christmas Wish House, you must:
• Be a parent or guardian of the child receiving Cops for Tots services;
• Parent or guardian must present a current governmental photo ID;
• Parent or guardian must present Medicaid card for each child. (Birth certificates only accepted for children under the age of 1);
• Be a resident of Catawba, Burke, Alexander or Caldwell counties.
Additionally:
• Families who are receiving services from the Christmas Bureau in 2020 are not eligible (Angel Tree).
• Social Security cards will not be accepted.
• To minimize contact, participants will not be allowed inside.
• Children from birth to 13 years of age are eligible to receive items from this program.
Collection boxes for new, unwrapped toys can be located in the lobby of Hickory Police Department at 347 Second Ave. SW, Hickory.
Monetary donations can be mailed to: Cops for Tots, Hickory Police Department, 347 2nd Ave. SW, Hickory, NC 28602. Make checks payable to “Cops for Tots”. Monetary donations are preferred, while new toys in the following categories are greatly appreciated as well. (arts/crafts, musical, soft toy (infant), hard toy (infant), blocks (infant), cars/trucks, dolls, kitchen/household toys, sports, dinosaurs, puzzles, books, games, character figurines, and electronic toys/items)
100% of donations are used to support the Hickory Police Department Christmas Wish House, children in need or other community childhood programs. Additional information on requirements for the Cops for Tots program may be obtained by calling 828-261-2691.
