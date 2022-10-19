Police department accepting applications for Wish House

HICKORY — The Hickory Police Department is now accepting applications to participate in the 2022 Cops for Tots Wish House. HPD is also collecting monetary donations and new toys for its 2022 Cops for Tots program.

The program began in the early 1980s by serving approximately 12 families. It has expanded over the years, and in 2021 more than 900 children benefited from the program.

The Cops for Tots Wish House will be held between Dec. 13 and Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon and 2-6 p.m. at the Hickory Police Training Annex located at 320 Third St. SW in Hickory.

Participants are required to pre-register. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/ar7x96cs, or fill out an application in person at police headquarters.

To participate the 2022 Christmas Wish House, you must:

• Be a parent or guardian of the child receiving Cops for Tots services

• Parent or Guardian must present a current governmental photo ID

• Parent or guardian must present Medicaid card for each child. (Birth certificates only accepted for children under the age of 1)

• Be a resident of Catawba, Burke, Alexander or Caldwell counties

Additionally:

• Families who are receiving services from the Christmas Bureau in 2022 are not eligible

• Social security cards will not be accepted.

• Children from birth to 13 years of age are eligible to receive items from this program.

Collection boxes for new, unwrapped toys can be located in the lobby of Hickory Police Department at 347 Second Ave. SW in Hickory.

Monetary donations can be mailed to: Cops for Tots, Hickory Police Department, 347 Second Ave. SW, Hickory, NC 28602. Make checks payable to “Cops for Tots”.

All donations are used to support the Hickory Police Department Christmas Wish House, children in need or other community childhood programs. Additional information on requirements for the Cops for Tots program may be obtained by calling 828-261-2642.