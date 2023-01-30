Pole dance instructors: The biggest misconception is that people think we are training strippers.

Two Hickory moms aim to empower women to be self-confident through pole fitness classes.

Juliet Good, 39, and Brittany Rose, 31, opened a pole fitness studio called Elevate Hickory in June of 2022. Elevate Hickory is a women-only studio.

Pole fitness is working out through pole dance. Good said pole fitness is for more than exercise, it also helps her students gain confidence.

Good said the pair decided to become instructors after taking a pole fitness class while on a trip.

“We left feeling so good about ourselves,” Good said. “On our way back from the trip, we started talking and it was like, ‘Other women need to experience this. Could we bring this to the women of Hickory?’ So, I started looking into what it would take to be certified.”

Good said she found a location in downtown Hickory at 14 1st Ave. NW.

Good and Rose worked together to remodel the studio, they said. Before the makeover, Good said the interior of the store was dirty with white walls and old floors. Good said they stripped and repainted the walls, put down new wood floors and added new trim.

Now, the studio has large mirrors and an exposed brick wall. A mural of pink and purple lilies spans the exterior wall of the building.

During classes the main lights are turned off and black curtains are used to block out light from the windows and door. Pink and purple lights illuminate the ceiling and dance floor.

“It’s very flattering. It’s easier on the eyes,” Good said. “You feel good about yourself because it’s like a glamour shot in the form of a studio.” She added that by keeping the room dark, women are able to focus on only themselves in the mirrors.

Good and Rose discussed their passion for fitness and body positivity. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Misconceptions about pole fitness

Good: The biggest misconception is that people think we are training strippers.

Rose: We have never been strippers.

Good: We’re both professionals. I was a professional dancer. I cheered for the Panthers. I was on the dance team in college. The misconception that the activity of pole fitness equates with stripping is just that; it is a misconception. This is more of a workout than most workouts that you will get in the gym. The difference is that it also allows females to explore their feminine side and not be concerned with gym creepers looking at them and what they’re doing.

What’s business been like?

Good: The first month was slower. We didn’t have a way to get our name out there. But we hit our membership goals at the end of the year. Now, we have constant interest. We do private parties along with our intro series. Once you’re a member you can take more advanced classes. We also have a chair dance class. Women just love that.

Rose: It picked up once women came in and saw that it is not scary. It is not for one particular body type. It is very inclusive. It’s very comfortable. I think the biggest hurdle we faced was just getting people in because it is intimidating. You don’t know what to expect. Once we’ve shown it’s for all body types, all sizes, shapes. They’re all here. All ages are here.

Good: We’re an 18-and-older studio but I would say our average member is low- to mid-30s. We have members as old as 75. I think word of mouth has helped us quite a bit. Women come in here and see what we’re about and the message that we send which is about doing it for yourself, not for anyone else. That’s why we’re all female. We have a community formed in this studio, where women are helping other women and lifting them up. People just feel good in their own skin in here. It’s fantastic.

Rose: It’s not necessarily to attain a certain body image. It’s about loving the skin that you’re in right now. The rest comes. You will tone up. You will lose weight. You will gain muscle. Right now, love yourself the way that you are.

Favorite part of teaching pole fitness

Good: My favorite part is seeing women gain confidence. They’re shocked at what they can push their bodies to do, because they do progress. If you are dedicated to this workout, to this program, you will see a huge change in your aptitude of poling. These women flourish. They come out of their shell. They feel good about themselves.

Most of our members are mothers, but we have a particular member who is a mom, 31. Prior to coming to this class, if you asked her what size clothing she wore, she would tell you a large or extra-large. She wore frumpy clothing. She went through the intro series. She’s one of my more advanced students and she’s likely going to become an instructor. Now, she’s like, “I don’t wear a size large. I wear a size medium and I look great.” To be completely fair, not much has changed about her physical appearance. It’s just how she feels in her own skin.

Rose: I am the sexy chair instructor. That’s our more sensual class. Most of our classes are not spicy. They’re not sensual. If members want to get a sensual experience, there are classes for that. But in general, what we do is not sensual.

I love to see women embracing that sensual side, because in this climate, it is not allowed. Society says women are supposed to be poised. These moms, these married women, they come in and they just let their hair down and it’s refreshing. This is a safe space. I love that they feel safe and comfortable enough to express that side of themselves. It’s a huge confidence boost. They really feel more sexy and alive.