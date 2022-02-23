Polar plunge, wax museum and more

Hickory police to host polar plunge at YMCA
The Hickory Police Department will be hosting the 15th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday to benefit the Special Olympics of North Carolina. This year’s plunge will be at the Hickory Foundation YMCA outdoor pool at 701 First St. NW, Hickory.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m. with the plunge at 1 p.m. A minimum donation of $50 ($30 for students) is required to take the plunge. All plungers will receive a free Polar Plunge T-shirt. To register online and create a donation collection page visit the Special Olympics of North Carolina website.
Living wax museum to celebrate African American leaders
The second annual Living Wax Museum will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ridgeview Recreation Center. Attendees will explore visual displays and meet important historical figures in African American history such as Maya Angelou, Kobe Bryant, Malcolm X, Satchel Paige and more.
For information, contact Todder Clark at nclark@hickorync.gov or call 828-324-8007. The program is free and open to the public.
Opportunities to see play still available
Caitlyn Waltermire’s play “By the Beautiful Beautiful Sea” has performances set for Friday through Sunday in the Firemen’s Kitchen at the Hickory Community Theatre. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Performances of “By the Beautiful Beautiful Sea” continue through March 5. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for children and students.
Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-328-2283. Box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 30 minutes before any performance.
For the protection of both the patrons and the performers, the Hickory Community Theatre requires all patrons to wear a mask or other face covering while in the building.
Library to host field trip to Windy Wool Windings Farm
Throughout March, the Hickory Public Library is hosting a series of programs, events and classes about fiber arts. This series is named "Sheep to Sweater Series." Participants will learn about the creation of yarn and ways to use yarn to create something new.
The series will start with a visit to Windy Wool Windings Farm from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. Participants will observe the creation of wool yarn, from processing to spinning.
This field trip will take place outdoors. Participants are asked to prepare for weather and mud, as well as a terrain that includes up and down hill pathways. The trip is for all ages. Registration is required, and space is limited.
For information, call 828-304-0500.
Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. To register for the trip call 828-304-0500 or sign up on the library's website.