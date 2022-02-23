Polar plunge, wax museum and more

Caitlyn Waltermire’s play “By the Beautiful Beautiful Sea” has performances set for Friday through Sunday in the Firemen’s Kitchen at the Hickory Community Theatre. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Performances of “By the Beautiful Beautiful Sea” continue through March 5. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for children and students.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-328-2283. Box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 30 minutes before any performance.

For the protection of both the patrons and the performers, the Hickory Community Theatre requires all patrons to wear a mask or other face covering while in the building.

Library to host field trip to Windy Wool Windings Farm

Throughout March, the Hickory Public Library is hosting a series of programs, events and classes about fiber arts. This series is named "Sheep to Sweater Series." Participants will learn about the creation of yarn and ways to use yarn to create something new.