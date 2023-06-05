HICKORY — Four new poems are on display in four locations in Hickory for the month of June as part of the Poetry in Plain Sight (PiPS) program.

The 10-year-old program featured in eight North Carolina cities — Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Burnsville, Wilmington, Durham, Greenville, Raleigh and Hickory — places four new poems each month in shop windows to fulfill its mission of making poetry accessible to everyday people in unexpected places.

This month's poems are "Caprice at Folly Beach" by Gastonia poet David Poston; "Endlings" by Wilson poet Philip Kuhn; "Today at low tide" by Charlotte poet Patricia Joslin; and "Night Lily" by Tabor City poet Kelly Jones.

The poems can be viewed in Hickory at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse, Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, Hickory Community Theatre and Hickory Wine Shop.

Poetry in Plain Sight is now coordinated by the NC Poetry Society. For more information on PiPS, visit ncpoetrysociety.org/pips/, or contact Scott Owens at asowens1@yahoo.com.