Poetry Hickory to feature Charlotte poet, professor

HICKORY — The Nov. 8 Poetry Hickory will feature Charlotte poet, professor, and poetry activist, Alana Dagenhart.

Dagenhart, professor of English at Johnson & Wales University, is the author of two collections of poetry. Her most recent is "Yellow Leaves," from Red Hawk Publications earlier this year.

Dagenhart is also coordinator of the Lena Shull Poetry Book Contest with the NC Poetry Society and serves on the board of the Thomas Wolfe Society.

Dagenhart describes herself as a traveler interested in the influence and impact of place on the native and the visitor, and states that her recent work highlights connections between her Appalachian roots and the cultural environment and experience of a sojourner in Central America.

Dagenhart's reading will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in downtown Hickory, and will be followed by an open mic. For more information, or to register for the open mic, contact Scott Owens at 828-234-4266 or asowens1@yahoo.com.