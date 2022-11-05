 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Poetry Hickory to feature Charlotte poet, professor

  • 0

HICKORY — The Nov. 8 Poetry Hickory will feature Charlotte poet, professor, and poetry activist, Alana Dagenhart.

Dagenhart, professor of English at Johnson & Wales University, is the author of two collections of poetry. Her most recent is "Yellow Leaves," from Red Hawk Publications earlier this year.

Dagenhart is also coordinator of the Lena Shull Poetry Book Contest with the NC Poetry Society and serves on the board of the Thomas Wolfe Society.

Dagenhart describes herself as a traveler interested in the influence and impact of place on the native and the visitor, and states that her recent work highlights connections between her Appalachian roots and the cultural environment and experience of a sojourner in Central America.

Dagenhart's reading will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in downtown Hickory, and will be followed by an open mic. For more information, or to register for the open mic, contact Scott Owens at 828-234-4266 or asowens1@yahoo.com.

Dagenhart

Dagenhart
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits $1 million jackpot with visit from Prize Patrol

'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits $1 million jackpot with visit from Prize Patrol

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge in Pelosi attack case worked with daughter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert