Poetry Hickory reading series returns in July

HICKORY — After a lengthy hiatus due to COVID-19, Poetry Hickory, Hickory’s long-running poetry reading series, returns on July 13 with an open mic at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse.

Series founder and coordinator, Scott Owens, suspended the readings in February 2019 as a safety measure after 12 years of consecutive monthly events bringing widely published poets to Hickory and giving an audience to poets from the Hickory area.

Private events with limited audiences were held in May and June of this year as book launches for Owens and fellow local author, Ric Vandet, but the July 13 event will be the first event since COVID-19 to be open to the public.

To give as many writers as possible the chance to be heard after more than a year without audience, the July 13 event will forego the usual featured writer and instead consist of an extended open mic with up to 12 readers. So far, the following area writers have registered to read in the open mic:

• Scott Owens, author of 16 books of poetry, including his newest, "Sky Full of Stars and Dreaming";

• Joyce Brown, author of "Singing with Jagged Edges";

• Bud Caywood, author of more than a dozen collections of poetry;