 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Poetry contest open to all ages in Catawba County
0 Comments

Poetry contest open to all ages in Catawba County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEWTON — “Soil and Water…Yours for Life” is the theme for the Catawba County Soil and Water Conservation District’s 2021-2022 Poetry Contest. It is open to all ages in Catawba County.

It must be your original work. Any form of poetry is acceptable.

Submit your poems along with your name and contact information by email (LHamlyn@CatawbaCountyNC.gov), mail (PO Box 389, Newton, NC 28658) or in-person delivery (1175 South Brady Ave., Newton, NC 28658) by Jan. 21, 2022.

You may also contact Education Coordinator Leia Hamlyn at LHamlyn@CatawbaCountyNC.gov or 828-465-8950 for additional information.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe's highest ski resort opens after COVID-19 spoiled last season

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert