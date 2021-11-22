Poetry contest open to all ages in Catawba County

NEWTON — “Soil and Water…Yours for Life” is the theme for the Catawba County Soil and Water Conservation District’s 2021-2022 Poetry Contest. It is open to all ages in Catawba County.

It must be your original work. Any form of poetry is acceptable.

Submit your poems along with your name and contact information by email (LHamlyn@CatawbaCountyNC.gov), mail (PO Box 389, Newton, NC 28658) or in-person delivery (1175 South Brady Ave., Newton, NC 28658) by Jan. 21, 2022.

You may also contact Education Coordinator Leia Hamlyn at LHamlyn@CatawbaCountyNC.gov or 828-465-8950 for additional information.