LRU Visiting Writers Series

Tracy K. Smith will be sharing her poetry at Lenoir-Rhyne University at 7 p.m. today. This event will be held in Grace Chapel. It is free and open to the public.

Smith is one of the nation’s foremost poets, a two-term U.S. poet laureate (2017-2019), author of five collections and recipient of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry for “Life on Mars.”

Smith is the author of four books of poetry: “The Body’s Question” (2003); “Duende” (2007); “Life on Mars” (2011); and “Wade in the Water” (2018).

Her 2012 Pulitzer Prize winning book, “Life on Mars,” draws upon science fiction in considering who humans are and what the vast universe holds for us. In poems of political urgency, tenderness, elegy and wit, Smith conjures version upon version of the future, imagines the afterlife and contemplates life on earth.

Smith is a professor of English and of African and African American Studies at Harvard University. She is also the Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Professor at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute.

This Visiting Writers Series event is free and open to the public. Grace Chapel is located in the center of the Lenoir-Rhyne University Hickory campus at 625 Seventh Ave. NE.

Bluegrass concert in Valdese

The 2022-2023 Bluegrass at the Rock season plays on as married duo, Darin & Brooke Aldridge take the stage on Saturday at the Old Rock School.

Tickets are available at a pre-sale price of $27. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on show night. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Concessions will be available for purchase. Concert attendees are encouraged to eat dinner at one of 10 locally owned restaurants in downtown Valdese.

Learn about women in the Civil Rights Movement

Members of the Humanities faculty from Winston-Salem State University will present a program called “Hidden History: The Erasure of Women’s Role in the Civil Rights Movement.” The program is about women’s contributions to the Civil Rights Movement and how they have been minimized or forgotten.

The program will be held at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 2 p.m. on Saturday. No registration is required. All library programs are free and open to the public. The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE.

John Waters comes to Newton

Filmmaker John Waters will perform at the Newton Performing Arts Center on Saturday at 8 p.m.

His show will focus on his early negative artistic influences, his fascination with true crime, exploitation films, fashion lunacy, extremes of the art world, Catholicism, sexual deviancy and a love of reading.

Waters is known for creating movies such as “Pink Flamingos,” “Hairspray,” “Cry-Baby” and “Multiple Maniacs.”

The majority of tickets remaining for the show are $50. Tickets can be purchased at ncauditorium.com. The Newton Performing Arts Center is located at 60 West E Sixth St., in Newton.

Percussionist concert at the library

Join award-winning percussionist Britton-René Collins on a sound exploration through contemporary and multidimensional percussion works. This program embraces contrast, variety and the magical sound possibilities of percussion.

The program will be at the Ridgeview Branch Library on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. This program is 60 minutes in length and is presented in partnership with Western Piedmont Symphony. All ages are welcome.

The Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW in Hickory.